Very nice high. made my jaw numb from smiling uncontrollably. What a great bud to smoke with friends. or if you want to be active. this will keep you on your feet and focused.
Had a nice aroma. and a mellow after taste.
Not very often do I find myself not finishing a .7g doobie but that's what happened with Critical Hog! Smoking right along and next thing you know a hit of euphoria and relaxation start to mingle in. Got mine as a 3.5g pre-roll pack from SWC and dig the bang for the buck of getting 2 sessions per...
I suffer from chronic migraine, anxiety, and insomnia. Critical Hog is a fantastic option for taking me down a few notches and allowing me to relax. I only use this strain for sleep and I find it very relaxing.
This was amazing. Had it for the first time, got it from Good Weed CO in COS. Beautiful buds, enjoyable smell, and not too harsh on the throat or lungs. Idk the taste, I couldn’t put my finger on it.
Effects: it was a creeper and a couch-locker for sure. Pain and insomnia were nonexistent and had t...