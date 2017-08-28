ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Critical Hog
  4. Reviews

Critical Hog reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Critical Hog.

Effects

Show all

47 people reported 271 effects
Relaxed 70%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 31%
Uplifted 29%
Sleepy 27%
Stress 25%
Pain 21%
Insomnia 19%
Depression 17%
Anxiety 17%
Dry mouth 21%
Dizzy 8%
Dry eyes 6%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%

Reviews

64

Avatar for nakichenko
Member since 2015
very bad strain, no smell, no tasty...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MadDankHerbs
Member since 2018
Very nice high. made my jaw numb from smiling uncontrollably. What a great bud to smoke with friends. or if you want to be active. this will keep you on your feet and focused. Had a nice aroma. and a mellow after taste.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Murrmann
Member since 2017
Not very often do I find myself not finishing a .7g doobie but that's what happened with Critical Hog! Smoking right along and next thing you know a hit of euphoria and relaxation start to mingle in. Got mine as a 3.5g pre-roll pack from SWC and dig the bang for the buck of getting 2 sessions per...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for migrainemeds
Member since 2018
I suffer from chronic migraine, anxiety, and insomnia. Critical Hog is a fantastic option for taking me down a few notches and allowing me to relax. I only use this strain for sleep and I find it very relaxing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for CalabashKid
Member since 2017
My favorite evening chillout strain! I've been using Venom Extracts' shatter and making gummies. 10mg makes me really relaxed with a feeling of general well-being.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for CalabashKid
Member since 2017
My favorite evening chillout strain! I've been using Venom Extracts' shatter and making gummies. 10mg makes me really relaxed with a feeling of general well-being.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for c2v171831
Member since 2017
This was amazing. Had it for the first time, got it from Good Weed CO in COS. Beautiful buds, enjoyable smell, and not too harsh on the throat or lungs. Idk the taste, I couldn’t put my finger on it. Effects: it was a creeper and a couch-locker for sure. Pain and insomnia were nonexistent and had t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for rvvega
Member since 2018
Growing this strain now def produces high yield.. this is my 1st grow and the pant is massive
Read full review
Reported
feelings