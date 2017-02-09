Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Nice strain by Dinafem. Very much a Skunk Kush/Big Bud sort of weed so if you have smoked for a few years, you are familiar with the high. I would call this the archetypical high. Indoor indica hydro. Quite relaxing, quite strong. Not overwhelmingly strong. It's your allrounder really. Can't go wron...
A decent indica. Seems almost twice as strong as Critical Plus. Definite woody taste on the exhale. Great pain killer I use it for the pain I get from scoliosis, degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, migraines, and any stomach pain.
If you have trouble getting hungry this strain is a great app...