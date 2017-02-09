ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Critical Plus 2.0
  4. Reviews

Critical Plus 2.0 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Critical Plus 2.0.

Reviews

13

Avatar for Gweltaz
Member since 2019
Outstanding strain ! Good taste : lemon, spicy, flowerful, sweet and quite hitting powerful buzz. Yeld is not exceptional but upper quite good. If you could, you should.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Medikdo
Member since 2017
It smells very nice, the aroma of citrus is very powerful The effect on the mind is as clear as the body, it's very powerful too Easy to grow, grateful plant.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Bart8888
Member since 2018
Nice strain by Dinafem. Very much a Skunk Kush/Big Bud sort of weed so if you have smoked for a few years, you are familiar with the high. I would call this the archetypical high. Indoor indica hydro. Quite relaxing, quite strong. Not overwhelmingly strong. It's your allrounder really. Can't go wron...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Critical Plus 2.0User uploaded image of Critical Plus 2.0User uploaded image of Critical Plus 2.0User uploaded image of Critical Plus 2.0User uploaded image of Critical Plus 2.0User uploaded image of Critical Plus 2.0
more
photos
Avatar for KevinMcelvain
Member since 2014
This is definitely a hard hitting indica. Extremely relaxing and sleep inducing. Best for a night time smoke in my opinion.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SmokerSam72
Member since 2017
Lemony notes with a stimulating creative buzz. Its strength needs to be respected, more sativa in feel imo. Makes you super horney aswell, my wife agreed ;)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
A decent indica. Seems almost twice as strong as Critical Plus. Definite woody taste on the exhale. Great pain killer I use it for the pain I get from scoliosis, degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, migraines, and any stomach pain. If you have trouble getting hungry this strain is a great app...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Shockwave1
Member since 2017
Makes you horny, the real viagra. Try it for giggles
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy