Indica

Critical Plus 2.0 is the double-deep cross of the award-winning Dinafem Seeds original, Critical Plus. Known for its speedy flowering time and zesty lemon aroma, Critical Plus 2.0 is a great option for first-time gardeners looking for a deeply relaxing buzz and a healthy yield. It exhibits exceptionally pungent notes of lemon, incense, and exotic wood. Dinafem recommends using a strong carbon filter during flowering as the aroma of the maturing buds is robust. Critical Plus 2.0 lends itself to deep relaxation and stress relief. 

Avatar for Shockwave1
Member since 2017
Makes you horny, the real viagra. Try it for giggles
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for baeza
Member since 2016
Outstanding taste & the buzz is super relaxing. Probably one of the best strains to make medical grade oils.
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for nxinyourface
Member since 2017
Super relaxing with strong high. I would recommend this strain to anyone with insomnia, or just if you want to get good night sleep.
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for KevinMcelvain
Member since 2014
This is definitely a hard hitting indica. Extremely relaxing and sleep inducing. Best for a night time smoke in my opinion.
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SmokerSam72
Member since 2017
Lemony notes with a stimulating creative buzz. Its strength needs to be respected, more sativa in feel imo. Makes you super horney aswell, my wife agreed ;)
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

Strain parent
Critical Plus
parent
Strain
Critical Plus 2.0

Photos

User uploaded image of Critical Plus 2.0User uploaded image of Critical Plus 2.0User uploaded image of Critical Plus 2.0User uploaded image of Critical Plus 2.0User uploaded image of Critical Plus 2.0User uploaded image of Critical Plus 2.0
