ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cronuts
  • Leafly flower of Cronuts

Hybrid

Cronuts

Cronuts

Cronuts is another twist on the West Coast wonder, Girl Scout Cookies. Created by Alphakronik Genes as the first entry in their Le Patisserie Series, this GSC (Forum Cut) and Sin City Kush cross improves the yield while enhancing the terpene profile and the purple coloration. Cronuts aroma is sweet and woody with bread and fuel notes that lead to a clean floral finish.

Reviews

14

Show all

Avatar for mustash131
Member since 2015
An amazing strain for what it does for me. Crohn's disease here and discovered this strain through my dispensary managers in the beginning of a flare. It definitely helps with the pain but more than that it feels like a hot iron over a very wrinkly shirt; all the tightness, spasming, twisting, etc. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for msmbradley
Member since 2018
Edible consumed: PTS The Antidote Cronuts #4 (1.0 mL) RSO THC = 875 mg / 1.0 mL I have just had my 4th major spinal surgery (fused from C6-Sacrum —> Pelvis) on January 29, 2019. This surgery was a revision to correct a hardware failure which caused my neck to collapse onto my shoulders of my 3rd s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 626Chi
Member since 2018
Just heard of this strain and I’m very thankful. My biggest symptom is horrible nausea and the inability to eat most of the day, complete with awful regret when I DO eat because my stomach doesn’t like that either. Enter Cronuts, or, Cronuts #4 by PTS if you also are picking up your meds at MedMar L...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for 40thStreetBlack
Member since 2019
Ain't gonna lie-- I love this strain. Had no paranoia, it relaxes my body, it doesn't hit too hard...truly a medicine if you feel any pain. Hard to be in a bad mood on this stuff...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for RyanTheRyan
Member since 2018
great for headaches and awesome stress relief. I also have a toothache that is waiting for a dentist appointment and this took that pain away. I would much rather take this than the Tylenol w/codeine or norco the doctors have been trying to give me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Sin City Kush
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Cronuts