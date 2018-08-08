Cronuts is another twist on the West Coast wonder, Girl Scout Cookies. Created by Alphakronik Genes as the first entry in their Le Patisserie Series, this GSC (Forum Cut) and Sin City Kush cross improves the yield while enhancing the terpene profile and the purple coloration. Cronuts aroma is sweet and woody with bread and fuel notes that lead to a clean floral finish.
