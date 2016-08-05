ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Crown Royale
  4. Reviews

Crown Royale reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Crown Royale.

Reviews

28

Avatar for dsmith34
Member since 2018
Excellent high. Feel totally stress free and floating. Definitely recommend for a light night smoke to take away the stress of the day.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for loosejoint
Member since 2015
A local dispensary always seemed to run out of this strain, so I had to try it just to see what the hype was about. This should be smoked and/or consumed at night or early evening to enjoy a blissful time on your couch or should I say, in your couch. This bad boy will put you between the cushions. N...
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Anubis6662
Member since 2019
the best
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Mobiletoonz
Member since 2019
amazing smell, taste and feeling
User uploaded image of Crown RoyaleUser uploaded image of Crown RoyaleUser uploaded image of Crown RoyaleUser uploaded image of Crown RoyaleUser uploaded image of Crown RoyaleUser uploaded image of Crown RoyaleUser uploaded image of Crown Royale
Avatar for AG32
Member since 2017
I really enjoy this strain. Very easy to grow produced very dense beautiful buds. Taste like berries and flowers. Great strain to relieve anxiety for sure but not knock you out. Try it if you have a chance
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Canna_Bee_Marketing
Member since 2018
this in itself is is a great strain, 4 stars comes from my medicinal use. just as any kush baby this did wonders for my neausia and stomach pains, took the edge off my back pains, but unfortunately did not touch my nerve pain...not ever strain does. tasted kushy, earthy, with a subtle sweetish after...
FocusedHungryUplifted
Avatar for CrackSniffer
Member since 2018
Relaxing and cerebral.
Relaxed
Avatar for DocGreenhaze
Member since 2018
Crown Royal strain has a pungent sweet fruity earthy taste with no major aftertaste, the effects are seemingly quick starting with a very euphoric cerebral high relaxing my shoulders and back I started smoking today and my pain was at an 8 with peaks into the 9s, I feel almost as if my gallbladder i...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy