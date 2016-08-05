Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A local dispensary always seemed to run out of this strain, so I had to try it just to see what the hype was about. This should be smoked and/or consumed at night or early evening to enjoy a blissful time on your couch or should I say, in your couch. This bad boy will put you between the cushions. N...
I really enjoy this strain. Very easy to grow produced very dense beautiful buds. Taste like berries and flowers. Great strain to relieve anxiety for sure but not knock you out. Try it if you have a chance
this in itself is is a great strain, 4 stars comes from my medicinal use. just as any kush baby this did wonders for my neausia and stomach pains, took the edge off my back pains, but unfortunately did not touch my nerve pain...not ever strain does. tasted kushy, earthy, with a subtle sweetish after...
Crown Royal strain has a pungent sweet fruity earthy taste with no major aftertaste, the effects are seemingly quick starting with a very euphoric cerebral high relaxing my shoulders and back I started smoking today and my pain was at an 8 with peaks into the 9s, I feel almost as if my gallbladder i...