Ctrl-Alt-Delete reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ctrl-Alt-Delete.
Ctrl-Alt-Delete strain effects
J........r
August 7, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This strain is beautiful. Whole body high. Just kind of melted into my couch. Munchies and dry mouth came in quick but once I got some pizza the dry mouth was a non issue.
h........h
July 12, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
These fine folks have a line up of some tasty top shelf products that I know are made with love and passion for the people as they would want for themselves. Great taste to this one kind of a blueberry gas with and earthy undertone that had me laughing and singing and just loving on my family. I’m not associated with them other then they’re local to me and have been pleasant at all the events and seriously some of the best cannabis I’ve had.
C........0
August 1, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
I love Ctrl-Alt-Delete; it is a stellar strain. It will have you happy, elevated, super relaxed and feeling pain free.
j........4
September 5, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
This strain gives a very heavy head high. You can feel it kick in within about 10-15 minutes and it lasts longer than any other strain I’ve had. I’m at 2 hours post light up and still feeling it. Highly highly recommend. DOD Genetics killed it with this one.
A........9
April 10, 2024
Relaxed
Helps with mangaging my MS symptoms as well
D........6
July 12, 2023
Hungry
Sleepy
One of my favs!