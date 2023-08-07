Ctrl-Alt-Delete
aka Shift F6
Ctrl-Alt-Delete, also called Shift F6, is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Dungeon of Dank Genetics. Also known as Shift F6, this savory strain comes from a genetic cross of Platinum Blue Breath x Platinum Kush Breath. These nugs are seriously iced out, with dark green leaves underneath topped with orange hairs. You’ll want to “Ctrl-Alt-Delete” all your other Kush strains thanks to its robust THC content and classic profile of earth, musk, and pine. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ctrl-Alt-Delete, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Ctrl-Alt-Delete strain effects
Ctrl-Alt-Delete strain reviews
J........r
August 7, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
h........h
July 12, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
C........0
August 1, 2023
Happy
Relaxed