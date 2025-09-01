This is my first review on on leafly and of this strain.....plus I am quite high on this right now so my apologies if this goes long. 😜 I first smoked pot in my twenties...so late, I got back into it late 20s. Didn't like how you didn't know what you were smoking and then some shit was way too strong. Plus you are always chasing the feeling of your first high. So I left it. I'm now almost 50 and I got back into weed fully and exclusively last summer. Due to not being healthy and overweight from the boozing and dealing with family trauma type of stuff...any ways. I first had a good experience with blue dream. I found blue dream made me sometimes too in my head and then you could get sad, and nobody wants that. So I've been experimenting trying to find a good high that lasts...feels good and doesn't hit too hard on the munchies front. I've discovered I prefer sativas, feeling the lemon terps hit me well. So I've had another tough week at work and home and decided to try some new strains. I bought flower Cuban linx from tribal. I also bought a good supply Jean guy flower. First the smell upon opening is fantastic. Super lemony and then ammonia. So much that I let my one cat take a sniff and she squinted and left the room. My male cat loves the smell of weed. I wanted to hit this in a bong, but I got home from work and I wanted the ritual of grinding just half a gram thin cone. First hits are smooth..definite lemon flavour. I really don't get when people talk about smoke flavour....to me they all taste the same, but this one definitely had a different after taste. Plus on that. A few coughs but nothing much. I decided to take a few pulls and see what it's like....then I started reading what leafly users have to say, and I liked the long detailed posts, so here we are and I'm only just getting into describing the high. You see I fancy myself a student of comedy, not that I can do it, but I love the craft....and to add I was listening to Conan needs a friend with Mulaney and I love both of their sense of humour and language they have to themselves......back to the weed. First pulls....Happy. Listening to Conan and mulaney was funny but further down I had to pause...a) to write this and B) because the weed was taking over my ability to concentrate. I liked that though. I kept hitting it sporadically to finish off the half gram so, it's lasted. No major munchies, just a nice feeling. I don't agree that I could do this during the day and function, but I have been smoking this by myself in the back yard. I will soon test the effects in a social setting. Maybe this review will have a part two.😜 Did I say it was from Tribal?

