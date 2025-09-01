Cuban Linx reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cuban Linx.
Cuban Linx strain effects
Reported by 47 real people like you
Cuban Linx strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cuban Linx reviews
m........1
September 1, 2025
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Taste is very different than most strains I've smoked but is not a bad thing at all makes it very unique 👌 a very nice strain a nice wake n bake has what it takes to get you though the day without being sleepy also smoking on a live dispo great strain overall
e........8
August 26, 2025
Energetic
Happy
Tingly
The first time I smoked it, it took 1 1/2 hours to taste like sweet and delicious lime-lemonade, mostly lime-y. It lasted ~20 hours until the next morning before I smoked another strain. This time, I immediately tasted it just before I finished smoking it. It's consistently pretty good energizer, above average sativa strains. Immediately feeling waves of nice, strong and sweet chi or ruah (spirit, breath or wind), if you call that tingly. I think it's one of the happiest strains. I had a light and peaceful conscious, instead of weighty conscious. Cleared head, no hazy, with an addition of head high. Its terpenes from top to bottom...terpinolene 1%, b-myrcene .18% and d-limonene .17%. It's good as it might be the reason it's been selling for a long time around here. I've smoked 157 strains with ~1/3 of them being sativa/s-d hybrid as I'm a nerd keeping my diary/reviews. It's a top tier of sativa strains.
s........e
May 12, 2025
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Some people have coffee in the morning, I enjoy a bowl of Cuban Linx. The bright lemony flavour definitely perks me up so I can get on with my day. Has enough of a body high to help with pain management, but is accompanied by a chill, but focused head high that allows me to get work done. Definitely also makes socializing a lot easier too, makes me feel bubbly but relaxed.
J........y
May 12, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
This is my first review on on leafly and of this strain.....plus I am quite high on this right now so my apologies if this goes long. 😜 I first smoked pot in my twenties...so late, I got back into it late 20s. Didn't like how you didn't know what you were smoking and then some shit was way too strong. Plus you are always chasing the feeling of your first high. So I left it. I'm now almost 50 and I got back into weed fully and exclusively last summer. Due to not being healthy and overweight from the boozing and dealing with family trauma type of stuff...any ways. I first had a good experience with blue dream. I found blue dream made me sometimes too in my head and then you could get sad, and nobody wants that. So I've been experimenting trying to find a good high that lasts...feels good and doesn't hit too hard on the munchies front. I've discovered I prefer sativas, feeling the lemon terps hit me well. So I've had another tough week at work and home and decided to try some new strains. I bought flower Cuban linx from tribal. I also bought a good supply Jean guy flower. First the smell upon opening is fantastic. Super lemony and then ammonia. So much that I let my one cat take a sniff and she squinted and left the room. My male cat loves the smell of weed. I wanted to hit this in a bong, but I got home from work and I wanted the ritual of grinding just half a gram thin cone. First hits are smooth..definite lemon flavour. I really don't get when people talk about smoke flavour....to me they all taste the same, but this one definitely had a different after taste. Plus on that. A few coughs but nothing much. I decided to take a few pulls and see what it's like....then I started reading what leafly users have to say, and I liked the long detailed posts, so here we are and I'm only just getting into describing the high. You see I fancy myself a student of comedy, not that I can do it, but I love the craft....and to add I was listening to Conan needs a friend with Mulaney and I love both of their sense of humour and language they have to themselves......back to the weed. First pulls....Happy. Listening to Conan and mulaney was funny but further down I had to pause...a) to write this and B) because the weed was taking over my ability to concentrate. I liked that though. I kept hitting it sporadically to finish off the half gram so, it's lasted. No major munchies, just a nice feeling. I don't agree that I could do this during the day and function, but I have been smoking this by myself in the back yard. I will soon test the effects in a social setting. Maybe this review will have a part two.😜 Did I say it was from Tribal?
L........e
October 5, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
Expecting it to be not that great but then when I took that first slow toke with my homie it was just crisp flavourful and the lemony lime combo was perfect it was almost like I was smoking a cold perfect sprite from McDonald’s
j........n
May 2, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Helps lock in for random browsing and doing little tasks on days off, pretty chill. Makes me think a lot personally and reflect but in a ponderous positive direction. A real good strain for a long time stoner. 🤙
B........7
December 16, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Clear headed. Nice body buzz. Very functional but not in a way that means it doesn’t get you ripped. Because it does.
d........7
February 19, 2025
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Me gusto me tiene bn relax como si estubiera en el aire y concentrado en lo q ago