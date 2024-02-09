The cultivar Curelato is definitely Potent with hints of gas & cream while still delivering a smooth transition of aromas like sweet vanilla, lavender, pine & small notes of citrus .. Curelato in my opinion is very euphoric due to its terpene profile being so pronounced, smells very pleasant!! The effects are pure & full of flavors that’s leaves you stunned with joy Curelato in my opinion is perfect for relaxation or if you have insomnia, it’s one of those strains that provides pure bliss from the 1st inhale releasing mental tension. Regularly reaching levels of 32% THC this cultivar From the Cure Company with out a doubt is Superior. The texture of the flower is soft & Fluffy sticky & rich in trichomes almost makes you want to lick your fingers 😎 highly recommend, never dissatisfying!