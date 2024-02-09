stock photo similar to Curelato
HybridTHC 21.5%CBD

Curelato

Curelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 33 and an unknown parent strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Curelato is 21.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Curelato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Curelato’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Curelato, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Curelato strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Talkative

Creative

Uplifted

Curelato strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Cramps
    25% of people say it helps with Cramps
Curelato strain reviews5

February 9, 2024
The cultivar Curelato is definitely Potent with hints of gas & cream while still delivering a smooth transition of aromas like sweet vanilla, lavender, pine & small notes of citrus .. Curelato in my opinion is very euphoric due to its terpene profile being so pronounced, smells very pleasant!! The effects are pure & full of flavors that’s leaves you stunned with joy Curelato in my opinion is perfect for relaxation or if you have insomnia, it’s one of those strains that provides pure bliss from the 1st inhale releasing mental tension. Regularly reaching levels of 32% THC this cultivar From the Cure Company with out a doubt is Superior. The texture of the flower is soft & Fluffy sticky & rich in trichomes almost makes you want to lick your fingers 😎 highly recommend, never dissatisfying!
3 people found this helpful
August 11, 2024
Great Strand I think it’s cross with Runtz or LCG very sweet lemon taste
Yesterday
good
Curelato strain genetics