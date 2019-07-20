ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Achukwumaw
Member since 2018
Sleeeeeepy! This bud is perfect for rest and relaxation. I have struggled to finished a blunt by myself (Usually never a problem!). It has a good flavor, sweet smell, breaks up perfect for rolling (I prefer breaking by hand).
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for kellydiec
Member since 2016
Bought this strain as a pre-roll and it’s stated as an Indica. Assuming it’s indica dom hybrid then. But man, oh man. The high is smooth but feels like a creeper. I was very relaxed. Definitely calmed me down and I enjoyed it very much. Tastes good too. 8/10 :-)
ArousedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for iafisher7
Member since 2017
great time, good for relaxing with friends
Avatar for Rarigotit
Member since 2019
Great strain for an outdoor smoke This bud is exactly how it is described love it ‼️ @raribirds
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
