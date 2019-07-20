Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cypress OG.
Reviews
4
Achukwumaw
Member since 2018
Sleeeeeepy!
This bud is perfect for rest and relaxation. I have struggled to finished a blunt by myself (Usually never a problem!). It has a good flavor, sweet smell, breaks up perfect for rolling (I prefer breaking by hand).
Bought this strain as a pre-roll and it’s stated as an Indica. Assuming it’s indica dom hybrid then.
But man, oh man.
The high is smooth but feels like a creeper.
I was very relaxed. Definitely calmed me down and I enjoyed it very much.
Tastes good too. 8/10 :-)