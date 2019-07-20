An homage to rap group Cypress Hill, The Bank Cannabis Genetics crossed OG Kush with an unknown strain to get this hybrid. Cypress OG is sweet, earthy, piney, and pungent with dark green and resinous buds. Like most OGs, this strain is sedative, relaxing, and a bit euphoric, making it great for exploring a museum or listening to your favorite music.
