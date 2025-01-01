Daily Blues is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Cookies and Daily Driver. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Daily Blues typically contains around 18-22% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Daily Blues features the terpene profile of Myrcene as the dominant terpene. Myrcene is known for its earthy and musky aroma, contributing to the strains overall sensory experience. The average price of Daily Blues typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, though prices may vary depending on your location and the dispensary you visit. We are still learning about Daily Blues’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Daily Blues, please share your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.com. Your insights can help others discover more about this strain.



