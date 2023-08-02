Daily Grape reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Daily Grape.

write a review

Daily Grape strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Uplifted

Daily Grape strain helps with

  • Stress
    41% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression

Daily Grape reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
August 2, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Talkative
My normal go-to’s are pancakes, melted strawberries, and grape cream cake. Daily Grape is similar to the aforementioned strains but packs a bigger punch. Definitely an energetic, euphoric, and focused feeling, with no munchies on the tale end. Definitely one of my favorites now!
8 people found this helpful
June 17, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Sleepy
You smoke and go to sleep you wake up still high
7 people found this helpful
July 19, 2023
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Talkative
Enjoyable! A good balance between a head and body high. Puts me to sleep, and also makes music more enjoyable.
4 people found this helpful
September 10, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
loveee these cartridges so much,, best on the market in my eyes. love the taste and smells amazing. will only smoke grow science
1 person found this helpful
July 13, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
Loading...Dry mouth
Very potent, a little goes a long way with this strain, more of a head high and definitely keeps you high for a long while. Social strain
January 5, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Purchased from sunburn cannabis in st Pete, beautiful frosty light green with purple as soon as you bust it down. Does not disappoint.
August 30, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Makes sleep easy, especially when tired but cannot sleep.
August 15, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Got it in live resin form and vaped it. Has really nice sweet taste. It gives this heavy feeling in the top part of the face around eyes. Really nice and calm high, my body aches went away. Feels like an indica leaning hybrid. Not a total body high but enough to relax. Good for watching and gaming

Buy strains with similar effects to Daily Grape

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...