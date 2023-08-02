Daily Grape reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Daily Grape.
Daily Grape strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Daily Grape strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
Daily Grape reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
j........o
August 2, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative
My normal go-to’s are pancakes, melted strawberries, and grape cream cake. Daily Grape is similar to the aforementioned strains but packs a bigger punch. Definitely an energetic, euphoric, and focused feeling, with no munchies on the tale end. Definitely one of my favorites now!
j........7
June 17, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Sleepy
You smoke and go to sleep you wake up still high
G........a
July 19, 2023
Sleepy
Talkative
Enjoyable! A good balance between a head and body high. Puts me to sleep, and also makes music more enjoyable.
r........e
September 10, 2023
Relaxed
Uplifted
loveee these cartridges so much,, best on the market in my eyes. love the taste and smells amazing. will only smoke grow science
m........y
July 13, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry mouth
Very potent, a little goes a long way with this strain, more of a head high and definitely keeps you high for a long while. Social strain
y........8
January 5, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Relaxed
Purchased from sunburn cannabis in st Pete, beautiful frosty light green with purple as soon as you bust it down. Does not disappoint.
b........e
August 30, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Makes sleep easy, especially when tired but cannot sleep.
a........c
August 15, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Got it in live resin form and vaped it. Has really nice sweet taste. It gives this heavy feeling in the top part of the face around eyes. Really nice and calm high, my body aches went away. Feels like an indica leaning hybrid. Not a total body high but enough to relax. Good for watching and gaming