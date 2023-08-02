Daily Grape
Daily Grape is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Granddaddy Purple and Sour Diesel. This strain is a creation of Street Lawyer Services, a brand known for producing beautiful and tasty strains. Daily Grape is 25-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Daily Grape effects include relaxation, creativity, and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose Daily Grape when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, chronic pain, and depression. Bred by Street Lawyer Services, Daily Grape features flavors like grape, diesel, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may have some myrcene or caryophyllene content. The average price of Daily Grape typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Daily Grape is a very beautiful and tasty smoke that can provide a relaxing and creative state of mind. It has dense and purple buds that are covered with orange hairs and frosty trichomes. The aroma of this strain is grape and diesel, with hints of earth and pine. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Daily Grape, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Daily GrapeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Daily Grape strain effects
Daily Grape strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Daily Grape products near you
Similar to Daily Grape near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—