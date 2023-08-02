stock photo similar to Daily Grape
HybridTHC 31%CBG 1%

Daily Grape

Daily Grape is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Granddaddy Purple and Sour Diesel. This strain is a creation of Street Lawyer Services, a brand known for producing beautiful and tasty strains. Daily Grape is 25-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Daily Grape effects include relaxation, creativity, and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose Daily Grape when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, chronic pain, and depression. Bred by Street Lawyer Services, Daily Grape features flavors like grape, diesel, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may have some myrcene or caryophyllene content. The average price of Daily Grape typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Daily Grape is a very beautiful and tasty smoke that can provide a relaxing and creative state of mind. It has dense and purple buds that are covered with orange hairs and frosty trichomes. The aroma of this strain is grape and diesel, with hints of earth and pine. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Daily Grape, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Daily Grape strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Uplifted

Daily Grape strain helps with

  • Stress
    41% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
Daily Grape strain reviews12

August 2, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Talkative
My normal go-to’s are pancakes, melted strawberries, and grape cream cake. Daily Grape is similar to the aforementioned strains but packs a bigger punch. Definitely an energetic, euphoric, and focused feeling, with no munchies on the tale end. Definitely one of my favorites now!
8 people found this helpful
June 17, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Sleepy
You smoke and go to sleep you wake up still high
7 people found this helpful
July 19, 2023
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Talkative
Enjoyable! A good balance between a head and body high. Puts me to sleep, and also makes music more enjoyable.
4 people found this helpful
