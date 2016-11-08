ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Damnesia reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Damnesia.

Avatar for ImmortalIronFist
Member since 2017
Best strain I've ever had hands down. Not for beginners, if your not used to smoking and don't have a high tolerance this will be a super scary high and won't be fun. But if you've been smoking for a while this is the best strain ever, super good high opens your mind and makes you think. If your d...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for donkeyboney
Member since 2018
Helps me get super creative and uplifted. 1/2 star off for awful dry mouth tho. Never had it worse.
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for testo86
Member since 2017
Luv it! Imo it's best for beginners! I quitted smoking for 3 months after a bad weed trip (anxiety until i went to bed). After the break i started with a few harder strains which got me anxious again. But this strain flipped it! Smoked it 2 days ago in Amsterdam and i'm feelin real good! You don't f...
EnergeticHappyRelaxed
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
Dig the flowing buzz. Smile's throughout the day.
Avatar for omar666
Member since 2015
Qué fuerte es esta strain, con un sabor fuerte que desde el primer toque sientes el golpe y el rush directo al cerebro. Ya después empiezas a degustar poco a poco sus sabores y seguro terminaras súper elevado 🕉
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for TheFinchOfTime
Member since 2016
Lovely little high, earthy with a hint of black pepper and spice aftertaste. Very uplifting and energizing, though if you smoke/vape a significant amount you can get quite lost in the tangental thoughts the weed encourages. Overall, though, a very enjoyable and relaxing high.
EnergeticEuphoricHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for JohnDL
Member since 2016
This is an awesome strain, when harvested early it will keep you awake for hours, when harvested late it can be very strong, but overall puts you in a great mood.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungry