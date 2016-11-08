We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Damnesia.
Reviews
12
ImmortalIronFist
Member since 2017
Best strain I've ever had hands down.
Not for beginners, if your not used to smoking and don't have a high tolerance this will be a super scary high and won't be fun.
But if you've been smoking for a while this is the best strain ever, super good high opens your mind and makes you think. If your d...
Luv it! Imo it's best for beginners! I quitted smoking for 3 months after a bad weed trip (anxiety until i went to bed). After the break i started with a few harder strains which got me anxious again. But this strain flipped it! Smoked it 2 days ago in Amsterdam and i'm feelin real good! You don't f...
Qué fuerte es esta strain, con un sabor fuerte que desde el primer toque sientes el golpe y el rush directo al cerebro. Ya después empiezas a degustar poco a poco sus sabores y seguro terminaras súper elevado 🕉
Lovely little high, earthy with a hint of black pepper and spice aftertaste. Very uplifting and energizing, though if you smoke/vape a significant amount you can get quite lost in the tangental thoughts the weed encourages. Overall, though, a very enjoyable and relaxing high.