ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Damnesia
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Damnesia

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.3 12 reviews

Damnesia

Damnesia

A spin-off of the Amsterdam staple Amnesia Haze, Strain Hunters Seeds has crossed the Haze with another coffee shop powerhouse, AMS, to create a long-lasting hybrid. Damnesia has a pungent scent of spicy incense and black pepper. The strong cerebral effects are great for socializing and activating your creative juices but they can creep up slowly. Many search for this strain when looking for an uplifting, energetic solution to pain issues or when suffering from a lack of appetite.

Reviews

12

more reviews
write a review

Find Damnesia nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Damnesia nearby.

Photos

more photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Amnesia Haze
parent
Strain
Damnesia

Products with Damnesia

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Damnesia nearby.