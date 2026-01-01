Dan’s Gift is an indica-dominant hybrid with THC levels around 28–29%, offering a potent yet calming experience. While its exact genetics remain undisclosed, this cultivar delivers a rich terpene profile featuring sweet grape and skunky berry flavors layered with fresh citrus and subtle lemon undertones. Expect a soothing, mood-lifting onset that quickly transitions into deep physical relaxation and a calm, anti-anxiety body high. Smooth, flavorful, and long-lasting, Dan’s Gift is ideal for stress relief, unwinding, and settling into a relaxed evening state. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!