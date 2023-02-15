stock photo similar to Dante's Inferno
Dante's Inferno
Dante’s Inferno is a cannabis strain, that combines Oreoz and Devil Driver. Breeders Clearwater Genetics and Tiki Madman teamed up on the strain. Dante's Inferno can smell sweet and creamy, and is known for it's beautiful, blingy look. This indica hybrid has lots of cookies genetics in it for a relaxing effect.
Dante's Inferno strain effects
Reported by 61 real people like you
Dante's Inferno strain reviews61
C........4
February 15, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
b........k
February 17, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
k........s
February 1, 2023
Happy
Talkative