Hybrid

Dante's Inferno

Dante’s Inferno is a cannabis strain, that combines Oreoz and Devil Driver. Breeders Clearwater Genetics and Tiki Madman teamed up on the strain. Dante's Inferno can smell sweet and creamy, and is known for it's beautiful, blingy look. This indica hybrid has lots of cookies genetics in it for a relaxing effect.

Dante's Inferno strain effects

Reported by 61 real people like you

Feelings

Talkative

Relaxed

Focused

Dante's Inferno strain helps with

  • Stress
    18% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    17% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    12% of people say it helps with Pain
Dante's Inferno strain reviews61

February 15, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
My tolerance is kind of high. and I can say that dante inferno is very potency. the flavor is excellent .. pepper but at the same time fruity .. 👌🏾 effects .what can i say!!! SUPER!! really focus,talkative and relax ... recommend it for Before and After Work
28 people found this helpful
February 17, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Amazing strain! Freddy’s Fuego grow of this is incredible. I have smoked both flower and concentrate. Even mixed both up in a joint. Very strong and relaxing. Every hit had my eyes closing more and more. I was faded. Went home after, munched out on some snacked, and then passed out.
21 people found this helpful
February 1, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
This is a okay flower but the pepper flavor throws me off. If you don't like pepper don't get this. But if you don't mind the peppery flavor its a great strain!
12 people found this helpful
Dante's Inferno strain genetics

Strain parent
Orz
Oreoz
parent
Dante's Inferno
Inf
Dante's Inferno