Dante's Inferno reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dante's Inferno.
Dante's Inferno strain effects
Reported by 61 real people like you
C........4
February 15, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
My tolerance is kind of high. and I can say that dante inferno is very potency. the flavor is excellent .. pepper but at the same time fruity .. 👌🏾 effects .what can i say!!! SUPER!! really focus,talkative and relax ... recommend it for Before and After Work
b........k
February 17, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Amazing strain! Freddy’s Fuego grow of this is incredible. I have smoked both flower and concentrate. Even mixed both up in a joint. Very strong and relaxing. Every hit had my eyes closing more and more. I was faded. Went home after, munched out on some snacked, and then passed out.
k........s
February 1, 2023
Happy
Talkative
This is a okay flower but the pepper flavor throws me off. If you don't like pepper don't get this. But if you don't mind the peppery flavor its a great strain!
a........0
May 29, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
TBH the ne of the best strains I’ve smoked. Been smoking for over 25 years and honestly one of the best strains I’ve come across. I suffer from extreme anxiety and PTSD. This strain has given me the energy confidence and motivation to get things done. Definitely a strain you can work out with as well as doing yard work. Unreal strain, heavy smoker and it took me only a few hits for me to buzz up then 6 hits in I was dancing and happy legit not lying. Great strain!!!! Highly recommend for ANY SMOKER!!!
9........5
October 4, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
For me, Dante’s Inferno is more of an indica dominant hybrid — I feel incredibly tired and sluggish and crave taking a fat nap somewhere comfy and warm. The taste when smoked reminds me of chestnuts and cereal, and when smelled, the nuggets give off woody, earthy aromas. My supply of this strain is covered in gorgeous frosty trichomes and is a great choice for stocking up on kief. I haven’t noticed any negative effects when smoking, but have deemed it good to help with headaches/migraines and muscle soreness!
c........4
December 28, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Bought a half of this. This that DANK PURP💜😮💨Heavy kief production if using grinder. The smell is amazing, reminds me of “Grandi Guava” another great strain. I definitely recommend if you want to tell your friends you have that “ZAZA”
h........f
January 16, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Talkative
I picked up a half oz from a higher end dispo, so I have yet to try a home grown varient. I smoked fairly often and have a high tolerance but one joint of this had me smacked for a few hours. I wasn't violently high, but a good talkative focused buzz. About 2 hours or so after smoking I got pretty sleepy, rolled up another one and got some work done. Good productivity strain in small amounts and good for smoking with friends! (Also loved the piney/peppery/citrusy notes)
s........6
September 3, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
OMG THIS IS THE BEST STRAIN EVER. Dantes Inferno? more like an inferno in my pants cause when I say I was turned on, I MEAN I WAS SUPER TURNED ON. I had so much milk dripping down my pants I literally had to change 4 times during the sesh. 3 of my friends literally were sitting there having crazy full body convulsions and Im pretty sure they might have made milk as well! they said they didnt but I dont really believe them. This is a great strain for a night of group fun with your favorite friends :)