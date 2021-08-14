Bruh! Rolled up .4 in a cigarillo, got thru quarter of it before I put it out and I'm on the frickin Moon! This is some legit fire. I've been smoking for almost 30 years now and I have an extremely high tolerance so I seek out hard hitters and this one is definitely top of my list! It also took my mood from bleak and shitty to a pleasant meadow of tranquility. I brood like Batman so that's saying something. Top five buds imo