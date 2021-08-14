stock photo similar to Oreoz
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%
Oreoz
aka Oreo Cookies, Oreos, Oreo Cookie
Oreoz, also known a "Oreo Cookies" and "Oreos," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon. This strain produces a long-lasting and relaxing high. Consumers should take caution as the high potency of Oreoz may be overwhelming to those new to cannabis. This strain has an aroma reminiscent of campfire s'mores, with extra delicious hints of chocolate and diesel. Medical marijuana patients use Oreoz to help relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, insomnia, chronic stress and depression.
Oreoz strain effects
Oreoz strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
Oreoz strain reviews368
j........1
August 14, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
s........0
February 13, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
J........7
January 6, 2021
Happy
Oreoz strain genetics
Oreoz grow information
Growers say this strain has dense buds that are lumpy, long, and neon green in color with amber hairs and glittering trichomes.