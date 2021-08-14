stock photo similar to Oreoz
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%

Oreoz

aka Oreo Cookies, Oreos, Oreo Cookie

Oreoz, also known a "Oreo Cookies" and "Oreos," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon. This strain produces a long-lasting and relaxing high. Consumers should take caution as the high potency of Oreoz may be overwhelming to those new to cannabis. This strain has an aroma reminiscent of campfire s'mores, with extra delicious hints of chocolate and diesel. Medical marijuana patients use Oreoz to help relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, insomnia, chronic stress and depression.

Oreoz strain effects

Feelings

Relaxed

Hungry

Tingly

Oreoz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    18% of people say it helps with Stress
Oreoz strain reviews368

August 14, 2021
Loading...Hungry
Bruh! Rolled up .4 in a cigarillo, got thru quarter of it before I put it out and I'm on the frickin Moon! This is some legit fire. I've been smoking for almost 30 years now and I have an extremely high tolerance so I seek out hard hitters and this one is definitely top of my list! It also took my mood from bleak and shitty to a pleasant meadow of tranquility. I brood like Batman so that's saying something. Top five buds imo
February 13, 2021
These dense purple buds with tons of bright orange hairs are the experienced stoners dream. Even after a couple dabs, I really felt the effects of just a few hits of a J of this skunky tasting heavy hitter. The purple buds are COVERED in tricromes. Very impressed with the nice balanced body and head effects. Relaxing but not couch locked. Great for stimulating appetite and anxiety. High lasted longer than normal as well.
January 6, 2021
Loading...Happy
I love it, just bought half an oz with no regrets
Strain spotlight

Oreoz strain genetics

Oreoz grow information

Growers say this strain has dense buds that are lumpy, long, and neon green in color with amber hairs and glittering trichomes. 