Dark Angel

Hybrid
THC 16%CBD Myrcene

Dark Angel potency is higher than average.

No reviews or effects reported yet

Dark Angel is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Dark Angel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Similar to Dark Angel

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

Dark Angel reviews

Dark Angel terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Dark Angel is myrcene, followed by caryophyllene and limonene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Caryophyllene(pepper)Limonene(citrus)

