Dark Heart Icy Grape
Dark Heart Icy Grape potency is higher THC than average.
Dark Heart Icy Grape is an indica-leaning hybrid (≈60–70% indica / 30–40% sativa) with THC levels typically ranging from 22–30%, featuring grape-forward dessert-style genetics. The genetics are not officially disclosed (likely derived from Purple Zkittlez × Black Domina lineage). This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a bold flavor profile of sweet grape candy and ripe berries layered with creamy, earthy undertones and a subtle gassy finish. Driven by terpenes like myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, and hints of linalool, it offers a smooth, flavorful experience. Expect an uplifting, euphoric onset that gradually melts into a calming, full-body relaxation that can become sedating at higher doses. Rich, fruity, and potent, Dark Heart Icy Grape is ideal for unwinding and enjoying a deeply relaxing, flavor-forward session. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!
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