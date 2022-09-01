Dark Helmet reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dark Helmet.
Dark Helmet strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Dark Helmet strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 28% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Dark Helmet reviews
D........n
September 1, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very rare strain I crushed up a gram of this flower and rolled it up in a mini dutch master at first I'm like ok not bad then a I take few more hits and it was like the first few hits I inhaled kicked in and the the new inhale was just reloading the chamber I feel couch locked yet I'm on my bed rn I feel like I can easily pass out and sleep but then at the same time I can just enjoy the chill relax motion of this strain and binge watch some tv
j........w
August 14, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
know as one of the most relaxing strains out there rn and lives up to the rep!
j........7
November 2, 2022
bought an 8th. I never smoked this strain and I am so mad I never was introduced to it before.. if your an indica lover who loves flavors this strain is for you. has notes of citrus. and pine. it's a great nighttime smoke.
a........3
January 6, 2023
Anxious
Made me kinda anxious, so I smoked more, and got more anxious then repeat.
H........8
August 24, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Thc: 24.67% Cbd: 0.05% Really quite an exquisite strain