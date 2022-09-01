Very rare strain I crushed up a gram of this flower and rolled it up in a mini dutch master at first I'm like ok not bad then a I take few more hits and it was like the first few hits I inhaled kicked in and the the new inhale was just reloading the chamber I feel couch locked yet I'm on my bed rn I feel like I can easily pass out and sleep but then at the same time I can just enjoy the chill relax motion of this strain and binge watch some tv