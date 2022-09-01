Dark Helmet
HybridTHC 16%CBG 1%
Dark Helmet
DaH
Hybrid
Creative
Euphoric
Uplifted
Blueberry
Mango
Berry
Caryophyllene
Humulene
Pinene
Dark Helmet effects are mostly calming.
Dark Helmet potency is higher THC than average.
Dark Helmet is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, euphoric, and uplifted. Dark Helmet has 16% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Dark Helmet, before let us know! Leave a review.
Dark Helmet strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Dark Helmet strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 28% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
Dark Helmet strain reviews(7)
D........n
September 1, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Very rare strain I crushed up a gram of this flower and rolled it up in a mini dutch master at first I'm like ok not bad then a I take few more hits and it was like the first few hits I inhaled kicked in and the the new inhale was just reloading the chamber I feel couch locked yet I'm on my bed rn I feel like I can easily pass out and sleep but then at the same time I can just enjoy the chill relax motion of this strain and binge watch some tv
j........7
November 2, 2022
bought an 8th. I never smoked this strain and I am so mad I never was introduced to it before.. if your an indica lover who loves flavors this strain is for you. has notes of citrus. and pine. it's a great nighttime smoke.
a........3
January 6, 2023
Anxious
Made me kinda anxious, so I smoked more, and got more anxious then repeat.