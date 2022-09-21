Dark Rainbow reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dark Rainbow.
Dark Rainbow strain effects
Dark Rainbow strain flavors
Dark Rainbow strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
K........G
September 21, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I'm a GMO fan at heart for pleasure,pain,PTSD,ADHD. My first impression was similar to holy grail. This is very good. I have thee Bucks version from up here in Maine. It's very good. I'm a 27%an up guy but this is only 23.6 but it's hitting me nicely. Great strains. Great taste. Good relief. 5 ⭐
a........3
September 27, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Wonderful strain! Definitely recommend, I feel that the higher CBG content of this strain helped give it a good euphoria effect. It will give you bad dry mouth and munchies, so stock up on snacks!
j........k
October 18, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Always been a big GMO fan and keep a lookout for any hybrids. Dark Rainbow hits it out of the park with its immediate flavor that hits like a smoky starburst. Gives a great euphoric feeling that kind of rolls into you after several minutes.
b........0
August 15, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Absolutely great stuff. Helped my adhd as much as any other strain while tasting lovely and hitting like a train.
t........h
December 12, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
I am a Bud tender in MT, and this is by far one of my favorite strains! I love how relaxing this high is, and it seems to cure my anxiety so quick lol. I know everyone experiences marijuana differently, but this is my go-to when it comes to anxiety and stress. The flavor isn’t my favorite (I tend to prefer more fruity and sweet strains) but that doesn’t matter to me when I’m smoking for medicinal reasons. Also, I wanted to mention, I’ve smoked this in flower and concentrate form, both give similar highs. If you haven’t given this one a try, I’d recommend it:)
c........s
September 24, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Sleepy
A great strain if you’re looking to pass one around with friends. Gets you in a relaxed social mood, maybe even get the giggles. Once you get towards the end though, I’m definitely ready for bed, so this was a great nighttime smoke for sure.
g........h
October 6, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Boy this shit will have you running for the food and water but will have you doing it euphorically relaxed
n........a
May 23, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
like the multi layers from up an go happy talkitive then a calm comes nice mellow then a sleepiness creaps up on u