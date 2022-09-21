Dark Rainbow reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dark Rainbow.

write a review

Dark Rainbow strain effects

Reported by 34 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Giggly

Dark Rainbow strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    18% of people say it helps with Pain

Dark Rainbow reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
September 21, 2022
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
I'm a GMO fan at heart for pleasure,pain,PTSD,ADHD. My first impression was similar to holy grail. This is very good. I have thee Bucks version from up here in Maine. It's very good. I'm a 27%an up guy but this is only 23.6 but it's hitting me nicely. Great strains. Great taste. Good relief. 5 ⭐
15 people found this helpful
September 27, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Wonderful strain! Definitely recommend, I feel that the higher CBG content of this strain helped give it a good euphoria effect. It will give you bad dry mouth and munchies, so stock up on snacks!
13 people found this helpful
October 18, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Uplifted
Always been a big GMO fan and keep a lookout for any hybrids. Dark Rainbow hits it out of the park with its immediate flavor that hits like a smoky starburst. Gives a great euphoric feeling that kind of rolls into you after several minutes.
12 people found this helpful
August 15, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Absolutely great stuff. Helped my adhd as much as any other strain while tasting lovely and hitting like a train.
6 people found this helpful
December 12, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I am a Bud tender in MT, and this is by far one of my favorite strains! I love how relaxing this high is, and it seems to cure my anxiety so quick lol. I know everyone experiences marijuana differently, but this is my go-to when it comes to anxiety and stress. The flavor isn’t my favorite (I tend to prefer more fruity and sweet strains) but that doesn’t matter to me when I’m smoking for medicinal reasons. Also, I wanted to mention, I’ve smoked this in flower and concentrate form, both give similar highs. If you haven’t given this one a try, I’d recommend it:)
4 people found this helpful
September 24, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
A great strain if you’re looking to pass one around with friends. Gets you in a relaxed social mood, maybe even get the giggles. Once you get towards the end though, I’m definitely ready for bed, so this was a great nighttime smoke for sure.
3 people found this helpful
October 6, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Boy this shit will have you running for the food and water but will have you doing it euphorically relaxed
3 people found this helpful
May 23, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Hungry
like the multi layers from up an go happy talkitive then a calm comes nice mellow then a sleepiness creaps up on u
3 people found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Dark Rainbow

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...