I am a Bud tender in MT, and this is by far one of my favorite strains! I love how relaxing this high is, and it seems to cure my anxiety so quick lol. I know everyone experiences marijuana differently, but this is my go-to when it comes to anxiety and stress. The flavor isn’t my favorite (I tend to prefer more fruity and sweet strains) but that doesn’t matter to me when I’m smoking for medicinal reasons. Also, I wanted to mention, I’ve smoked this in flower and concentrate form, both give similar highs. If you haven’t given this one a try, I’d recommend it:)