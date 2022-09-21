stock photo similar to Dark Rainbow
HybridTHC 25%CBG 1%
Dark Rainbow
Dark Rainbow is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing GMO with Rainbow Belts F1. The effects of this strain are believed to be relaxing and giggly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review. Dark Rainbow is believed to be more than 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in Dark Rainbow is caryophyllene. Expect a lot of funk, with chemical, pepper notes and hints of tropical sweetness. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of eye pressure and hypertension. The original breeder of Dark Rainbow is Archive Seed Bank.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Dark RainbowOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Dark Rainbow strain effects
Dark Rainbow strain flavors
Dark Rainbow strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dark Rainbow products near you
Similar to Dark Rainbow near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Dark Rainbow strain reviews34
Read all reviews
K........G
September 21, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
a........3
September 27, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
j........k
October 18, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted