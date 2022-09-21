stock photo similar to Dark Rainbow
HybridTHC 25%CBG 1%

Dark Rainbow

Dark Rainbow is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing GMO with Rainbow Belts F1. The effects of this strain are believed to be relaxing and giggly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review. Dark Rainbow is believed to be more than 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in Dark Rainbow is caryophyllene. Expect a lot of funk, with chemical, pepper notes and hints of tropical sweetness. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of eye pressure and hypertension. The original breeder of Dark Rainbow is Archive Seed Bank.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Dark Rainbow

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Dark Rainbow strain effects

Reported by 34 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Giggly

Dark Rainbow strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    18% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Dark Rainbow products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Dark Rainbow near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Dark Rainbow strain reviews34

September 21, 2022
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
I'm a GMO fan at heart for pleasure,pain,PTSD,ADHD. My first impression was similar to holy grail. This is very good. I have thee Bucks version from up here in Maine. It's very good. I'm a 27%an up guy but this is only 23.6 but it's hitting me nicely. Great strains. Great taste. Good relief. 5 ⭐
15 people found this helpful
September 27, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Wonderful strain! Definitely recommend, I feel that the higher CBG content of this strain helped give it a good euphoria effect. It will give you bad dry mouth and munchies, so stock up on snacks!
13 people found this helpful
October 18, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Uplifted
Always been a big GMO fan and keep a lookout for any hybrids. Dark Rainbow hits it out of the park with its immediate flavor that hits like a smoky starburst. Gives a great euphoric feeling that kind of rolls into you after several minutes.
12 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Dark Rainbow strain genetics