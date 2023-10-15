Death Rattle is an indica-hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Motorbreath X Dead Legend Bx1. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Known for its intense and unique characteristics, Death Rattle stands out as a strain that pushes the boundaries of cannabis experiences. Death Rattle boasts a potent THC content of 25%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a powerful and euphoric high; novice users should approach this strain with caution due to its high potency. This strain provides a blissful and tranquil experience, making it suitable for unwinding after a long day or creative endeavors. Medical marijuana patients often choose Death Rattle when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Green Team Genetics, Death Rattle features flavors like lime, gas, and pine undertones. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and sedative properties. The average price of Death Rattle typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it a moderately priced strain in most markets. Its unique qualities and potent effects justify the cost for many enthusiasts. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing 'Death Rattle,' share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.