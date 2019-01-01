Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Dedoverde Haze crosses two classic parents—California Haze and Amnesia. Buds grow in a true sativa fashion with a light, open structure and beautiful, lush flowers. The aroma offers notes of citrus and oil with undertones of pine, haze, spice, tropical fruit, and cedar. If the aromas don’t wake you up the high surely will.