ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Amnesia
  • Leafly flower of Amnesia

Sativa

Amnesia

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Peppery
Minty

Calculated from 19 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 678 reviews

Amnesia
  • Fruity
  • Peppery
  • Minty

Amnesia is typically a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with some variation between breeders. Skunk, Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer are some of Amnesia’s genetic forerunners, passing on uplifting, creative, and euphoric effects ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. This strain normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense psychotropic effects that new consumers should be wary of.

 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

3352 reported effects from 450 people
Happy 63%
Euphoric 49%
Relaxed 49%
Uplifted 44%
Energetic 40%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 20%
Paranoid 11%
Dizzy 10%
Anxious 10%

Reviews

678

Show all

Avatar for kmanthecaveman
Member since 2014
I forgot what I was going to say.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappy
Avatar for Kevin_Funger1
Member since 2014
The bag appeal of these buds is crazy. Lovely sativa looking pointed nugs,which are so crystaly it almost looks furry. The smell is easy to recognise, which a sour, pungent smell. Sometimes the taste is a bit too sour but overall decent taste. The high is long lasting, making you creative, talkative...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for swerv512
Member since 2015
First time with this strain. Earthy smell and nice dense nugs. Definitely a sativa. Took some on a long day hike and had lots of energy. This strain has one of the clearest highs I've ever known. It takes the pain away but keeps the mind focused on things like conversation and looking at pretty flow...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for JonG27
Member since 2016
wow...I saw this come to my local dispensory...I follow new strain releases the moment they come out. This way I can learn and sample in a cost effective manner. so right away we look to the name. Imnesia. OK so I'm writing this as free flow thought. You really are like a goldfish forgetting from...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Kushtelle
Member since 2014
Ammo is the BOMB in the UK. its usually only around in the Summer! its pungent and rich smelling/tasting and defiantly recommend for an intense high ♥ #TEAMAMNESIA
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungrySleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Lemon Haze
Lemon Haze
More energeticLeafly flower for Pineapple Kush
Pineapple Kush
More pineneLeafly flower for Super Lemon Haze
Super Lemon Haze
More creativeLeafly flower for Golden Pineapple
Golden Pineapple
More CBGLeafly flower for Trainwreck
Trainwreck
More pineneLeafly flower for Golden Goat
Golden Goat
More euphoricLeafly flower for Ghost Train Haze
Ghost Train Haze
More energeticLeafly flower for XJ-13
XJ-13
More focusing
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Strain
Amnesia
First strain child
Dedoverde Haze
child
Second strain child
Amnesi-K Lemon
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of AmnesiaUser uploaded image of AmnesiaUser uploaded image of AmnesiaUser uploaded image of AmnesiaUser uploaded image of AmnesiaUser uploaded image of AmnesiaUser uploaded image of Amnesia
more
photos

Good reads

Show all
The First Annual Barcelona Social Clubs Cannabis Cup: And the Winners Are…
The First Annual Barcelona Social Clubs Cannabis Cup: And the Winners Are…
Cannapics: Our Favorite Cannabis Photos on Leafly: February 2016 Edition
Cannapics: Our Favorite Cannabis Photos on Leafly: February 2016 Edition
The Leafly Strains Review Hall of Fame: Food Edition
The Leafly Strains Review Hall of Fame: Food Edition

Most popular in