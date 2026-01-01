Deja Vu is a balanced hybrid strain (approximately 50% indica / 50% sativa), often associated with Gelato × Wedding Cake lineage (exact genetics may vary by cultivator). With THC levels typically ranging from 20–26%, this strain offers a smooth, dessert-forward profile featuring sweet vanilla, creamy citrus, and light earthy spice. Dominant terpenes include Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene, contributing to its sweet, citrusy aroma with subtle peppery and herbal undertones. The high begins with an uplifting, euphoric head buzz that enhances mood and mental clarity before easing into a relaxing body effect that remains balanced without heavy sedation. Suitable for daytime or evening use, Deja Vu is a great choice for stress relief, mood elevation, and a smooth, functional high.