Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Desert Lime
  4. Desert Lime Reviews

Desert Lime reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Desert Lime.

Desert Lime effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative

Desert Lime reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Earthy
33% of people taste the flavor earthy
Lemon
33% of people taste the flavor lemon
Lime
33% of people taste the flavor lime

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Desert Lime near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...