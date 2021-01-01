Loading…
Desert Lime

Desert Lime effects are mostly energizing.

flavor & aroma
earthy
top effect
uplifted

Desert Lime is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Desert Lime. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Desert Lime effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

3 people told us about effects:
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
33% of people report feeling creative

Desert Lime reported flavors

1 people told us about flavors:
Earthy
33% of people taste the flavor earthy
Lemon
33% of people taste the flavor lemon
Lime
33% of people taste the flavor lime

