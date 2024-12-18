stock photo similar to Desi
Desi is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Kush and a select Panjab region strain. Desi is a rare and exotic strain that originates from India and offers a stimulating and uplifting high. Desi is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Desi effects include euphoria, creativity, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Desi when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Five Rivers Cannabis, Desi features flavors like citrus, berry, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Desi typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Desi is a great strain for daytime use, as it can boost your mood and productivity without causing anxiety or paranoia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Desi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Desi strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Euphoric

Focused

Desi strain helps with

  • Inflammation
    100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
  • Stress
    100% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Desi strain reviews1

Yesterday
It smokes very smoothly. The smell is very dank. The taste is sweet and fruity but prevalent after 5 seconds, and not very strong. Overall feeling is amazing and would recommend to anyone who hasn’t tried.
