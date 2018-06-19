ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 412 reviews

Strawberry Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 15 products tested with lab partners

Strawberry Kush

Strong and sweet, Strawberry Kush is one well-rounded lady. Featuring a musky imitation strawberry taste, this strain lives up to its lineage. Typically found as a cross between the sweet Strawberry Cough and the pungent OG Kush, Strawberry Kush is strong but not overpowering. A potent strain for novice consumers, it’s a sleepy strain that produces a calming heavy body sensation, though effects may vary between dosage and consumers. For growers, Strawberry Kush is available by clone only and typically flowers between 8 and 9 weeks.

Effects

294 people reported 2383 effects
Happy 62%
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 46%
Sleepy 32%
Stress 47%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 20%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 21%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

412

Avatar for denaet
Member since 2011
Also makes you horny and uninhibited
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Guillaume
Member since 2013
Strain Name: Strawberry Kush Grade: A-) Must see. Type: Indica Dom. 80/20 Looks: A) Forest of orange hairs almost totaly covers those big, dense and dark green buds. Smell: A) No need to tell. You know strawberrys and probably kush too. Nice mix. Taste: B+) Smooth and sweet on inhale. Touch of lime...
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for weazal
Member since 2012
Tingles immediately rush your face and head while your whole body not only soothingly relaxes - but feels extra GOOD! Wonderfully pleasant body high. Soft and deceivingly light because it does have weight...both mentally and physically. The ecstasy induced by this strain translates perfectly for sex...
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for sweetbutter80
Member since 2013
Migraine pain 5-6; nausea 8 when I medicated round 1830 or so. Takes bout 5-10 in to start working. Pain/nausea gone. No anxiety/paranoia (an absolute must for me). Body high allowed me to eat dinner. Head high glued me to the couch which was a-ok wit me. My day was miserable for pain/nausea before ...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MayfairCalling
Member since 2011
A very 'precious' strain - it has a sweet, sugary aftertaste. The high is warm and gentle; no anxiety or paranoia. Overall, I feel happy, relaxed, and completely peaceful. It has creeper tendencies, which might have encouraged me to take a hit or two more than I needed, but nonetheless I do not feel...
ArousedHappyHungrySleepy
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Strawberry Cough
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Strawberry Kush
Strain child
Sour StrawburieD
child

