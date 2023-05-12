Dessert Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dessert Runtz.
Dessert Runtz strain effects
Dessert Runtz strain helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 12% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
a........y
May 12, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you! This strain is trippy. There are huge auras on everything. I feel zero pain. I am not having physical or vocal tics. THIS is the absolute best I have ever consumed and I’m an old hippie! Lol. I must find seeds of this stain!
k........4
October 8, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Extremely aromatic and flavorful with great effects perfect for any time of day. Really shines in the form of live hash rosin, with the vanilla lime berry candy skunk aroma and super sweet and delicious flavor. Great mood boosting, and perfect for inducing hunger, and creativity with a nice energetic head buzz that moves down into the rest of your body and relieves anxiety. A perfectly balanced variety that checks all the boxes for me. I had dessert runtz in both flower and fresh frozen hash rosin forms, both from Highrise premium cannabis. The flower was 29%thc, 32.2%TAC, 3.85%terp; and the Live hash rosin was 68.57%thc, 75.51%Total active cannabinoids, 7.49%terpenoids
a........2
March 24, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
my first time smoking was traumatic, this gave me a glimpse of what it'd be like if it was great
C........0
December 26, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Sleepy
Definitely my new favorite
f........c
April 1, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Amazing strain! I deal with Bipolar disorder and have long periods of depression and mania. This strain in particular helps me for those periods of mania. Helps me to relax and calm down while still being able to work and do the things I need to do. Also tastes amazing. Both flower and concentrate are great for this strain. Live resin cartridge from stone city brand (I believe) was amazing! I tasted sweet lavender. Awesome strain!
x........x
November 9, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Sleepy
My brain feels like room temperature butter. I love this stuff.
k........s
October 7, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Tingly
The sweet and pungent smell kind of smacks you in the face. Then when you hit it, the high smacks you just as hard after the sweet vanilla exhale. I had smoked a indica about an hour earlier, and the dessert runtz immediately took over and shifted gears. I was alert, a little anxious and incredibly stoned. I had a little nervous energy at the onset, but I used the boost to take a shower and my high settled into a relaxing and very pleasant stone. Quite possibly arousing too. I'm a pretty heavy and experienced smoker, but this stuff caught me off guard. It hit hard and has the typical lasting high of runtz. I can already tell it's a strain I won't get tired of.