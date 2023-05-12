The sweet and pungent smell kind of smacks you in the face. Then when you hit it, the high smacks you just as hard after the sweet vanilla exhale. I had smoked a indica about an hour earlier, and the dessert runtz immediately took over and shifted gears. I was alert, a little anxious and incredibly stoned. I had a little nervous energy at the onset, but I used the boost to take a shower and my high settled into a relaxing and very pleasant stone. Quite possibly arousing too. I'm a pretty heavy and experienced smoker, but this stuff caught me off guard. It hit hard and has the typical lasting high of runtz. I can already tell it's a strain I won't get tired of.