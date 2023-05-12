Dessert Runtz
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Dessert Runtz effects are mostly calming.
Dessert Runtz potency is higher THC than average.
Dessert Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookies & Cream and Runtz. This strain is a creation of Exotic Genetix, a breeder known for producing exotic and flavorful strains. Dessert Runtz has a mouthwatering aroma of sweet cream, vanilla, and candy that will make you crave dessert. Dessert Runtz is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dessert Runtz effects include happy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dessert Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, nausea, and appetite loss. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Dessert Runtz features flavors like cream, vanilla, and candy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Dessert Runtz typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. Dessert Runtz is a great strain to enjoy in the evening, as it will make you feel blissful and cozy. This strain also has a munchies-inducing effect that can help you satisfy your sweet tooth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dessert Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Dessert RuntzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Dessert Runtz strain effects
Dessert Runtz strain helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 12% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dessert Runtz products near you
Similar to Dessert Runtz near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—