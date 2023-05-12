Extremely aromatic and flavorful with great effects perfect for any time of day. Really shines in the form of live hash rosin, with the vanilla lime berry candy skunk aroma and super sweet and delicious flavor. Great mood boosting, and perfect for inducing hunger, and creativity with a nice energetic head buzz that moves down into the rest of your body and relieves anxiety. A perfectly balanced variety that checks all the boxes for me. I had dessert runtz in both flower and fresh frozen hash rosin forms, both from Highrise premium cannabis. The flower was 29%thc, 32.2%TAC, 3.85%terp; and the Live hash rosin was 68.57%thc, 75.51%Total active cannabinoids, 7.49%terpenoids