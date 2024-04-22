Detroit Runtz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Detroit Runtz.

Detroit Runtz strain effects

Reported by 15 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Talkative

Creative

Detroit Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    26% of people say it helps with Depression

April 22, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
absolute euphoria the moment the j touches my lips. strain has me in such a good mood every single time i smoke. didn’t think anything could top Mac but this lowkey might.
9 people found this helpful
March 16, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
I was so fucking high. Highest I’ve been in two years. I didn’t know what to do it just took me to a different level😭
7 people found this helpful
March 28, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
This strain really knocked me back . I smoked it a couple hours before I went to bed. And I just vegged on the couch and stared at the TV. I slept really good no heavy hangover . Smoked again this morning.I was able to focus on what needed to be done. I will be getting this strain again. I love it
4 people found this helpful
August 2, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Packed up a fat bowl and took a nice hit. Instantly got a hit with a load of euphoria then the waves of relaxation and happiness hit me! Also helped with my ad/hd, anxiety, depression, and arthritis. Great strain to smoke on I highly recommend it!
3 people found this helpful
February 12, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Great bud
2 people found this helpful
February 4, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Strain’s extraordinary, first time hearing of it finding it and trying it. New addition to top 10 strains not sure quiet where it officially stands yet but it’s gas for sure most definitely likely to be top 3-5 worthy.
2 people found this helpful
April 23, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
🔥🔥🔥🔥 currently growing from seed small tight nodes grows like a bonsai with heavy topping and training. If you like the runtz high this strain is for you
2 people found this helpful
August 5, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
great for everyday smokers. nice body high and almost immediate head high, and would definitely recommend
1 person found this helpful

