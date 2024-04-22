Detroit Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Detroit Runtz.
Detroit Runtz strain effects
Detroit Runtz strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
Detroit Runtz reviews
k........4
April 22, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
absolute euphoria the moment the j touches my lips. strain has me in such a good mood every single time i smoke. didn’t think anything could top Mac but this lowkey might.
n........0
March 16, 2024
Energetic
Focused
I was so fucking high. Highest I’ve been in two years. I didn’t know what to do it just took me to a different level😭
t........8
March 28, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
This strain really knocked me back . I smoked it a couple hours before I went to bed. And I just vegged on the couch and stared at the TV. I slept really good no heavy hangover . Smoked again this morning.I was able to focus on what needed to be done. I will be getting this strain again. I love it
s........4
August 2, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Packed up a fat bowl and took a nice hit. Instantly got a hit with a load of euphoria then the waves of relaxation and happiness hit me! Also helped with my ad/hd, anxiety, depression, and arthritis. Great strain to smoke on I highly recommend it!
m........1
February 12, 2024
Creative
Happy
Great bud
A........3
February 4, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Strain’s extraordinary, first time hearing of it finding it and trying it. New addition to top 10 strains not sure quiet where it officially stands yet but it’s gas for sure most definitely likely to be top 3-5 worthy.
H........1
April 23, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
🔥🔥🔥🔥 currently growing from seed small tight nodes grows like a bonsai with heavy topping and training. If you like the runtz high this strain is for you
L........4
August 5, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
great for everyday smokers. nice body high and almost immediate head high, and would definitely recommend