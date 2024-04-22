stock photo similar to Detroit Runtz
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Detroit Runtz
Detroit Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pancakes and Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Detroit Runtz is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Tiki Madman, the average price of Detroit Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Detroit Runtz’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Detroit Runtz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Detroit Runtz strain effects
Detroit Runtz strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
Detroit Runtz strain reviews15
k........4
April 22, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
n........0
March 16, 2024
Energetic
Focused
t........8
March 28, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed