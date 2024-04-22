stock photo similar to Detroit Runtz
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Detroit Runtz

Detroit Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pancakes and Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Detroit Runtz is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Tiki Madman, the average price of Detroit Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Detroit Runtz’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Detroit Runtz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Detroit Runtz strain effects

Reported by 15 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Talkative

Creative

Detroit Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    26% of people say it helps with Depression
Detroit Runtz strain reviews15

April 22, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
absolute euphoria the moment the j touches my lips. strain has me in such a good mood every single time i smoke. didn’t think anything could top Mac but this lowkey might.
March 16, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
I was so fucking high. Highest I’ve been in two years. I didn’t know what to do it just took me to a different level😭
March 28, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
This strain really knocked me back . I smoked it a couple hours before I went to bed. And I just vegged on the couch and stared at the TV. I slept really good no heavy hangover . Smoked again this morning.I was able to focus on what needed to be done. I will be getting this strain again. I love it
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Detroit Runtz strain genetics