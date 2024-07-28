Devil's Drip reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Devil's Drip.
Devil's Drip strain effects
Devil's Drip strain flavors
Devil's Drip strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 11% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Devil's Drip reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
S........2
July 28, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
House of Sacci. I puffed almost daily as a teen. Quit by 21. Hadn’t smoked on 20+ years. Home alone, family away, weed now legal—why not? That said, this was all around the best weed I ever smoked. Even though it didn’t start off with a laugh phase. Not a fan of skunk. And this is a purple skunk AFAIC. But still. Best. Weed. Ever. If you just want to chill and feel good.
t........n
October 18, 2023
Relaxed
This strain was very mild which I really like. The downside for me was the feelings it induced, made me cry every time I smoked it. It's happy or healing and we don't get to choose LOL. This was definitely a healing.
f........1
6 days ago
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This indica-dominant hybrid is the result of a cross between Sherb and Red Pop, two of the most popular strains in the world. Devils Drip inherits the best qualities of both parents, delivering a powerful high that is both relaxing and euphoric. The smell of Devil’s Drip is dominantly fruit flavors with nutty undertones. According to this info there is no way this strain is 60% sativa 40%indica nooo way perhaps is the opposite 60% indica 40% sativa more or so... please double check leafly and have a bless day
j........4
May 22, 2024
Picked up an 8th $55 from my local dispo smell is there mine was purple i don’t know about the green like the photo but small purple buds very stemy smoke is just eh not enjoyable I try and stay away from purple stuff for a reason the taste is always awful and dry effects nothing during inhale very smooth no kick back I don’t like that lol but would never buy this strain again
m........y
February 29, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
It’s a good everyday strain for chronic pain patients. Relaxing, stimulates hunger but not too much, can assist with sleep but doesn’t make me sleepy.
W........9
November 4, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Great blueberry and berry candy terps and a fun won to smoke with friends or anytime of the day! Batch I had was great!
L........s
September 15, 2024
Creative
Happy
Hungry
OilLabs Full Spectrum RSO. This little hybrid really impressed me. I was neither couch-locked, or anxious. It was a lovely combination of both worlds, and really knocked my stress back. Great for day use, and I could function as a human being while still remaining super chill. 👌
w........1
December 19, 2023
Creative
Hungry
Tried 710 Labs cut and it was very mild, nothing special