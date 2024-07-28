stock photo similar to Devil's Drip
Hybrid

Devil's Drip

aka Devils Drip, Devil Drip

Devils Drip is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sherb and Red Pop. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Devils Drip is known to have a THC content of around 22%, making this strain a versatile choice suitable for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Devils Drip features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Devils Drip typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Devils Drips effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Devils Drip, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Devil's Drip strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Hungry

Creative

Happy

Devil's Drip strain helps with

Similar to Devil's Drip near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Devil's Drip strain reviews10

July 28, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
House of Sacci. I puffed almost daily as a teen. Quit by 21. Hadn’t smoked on 20+ years. Home alone, family away, weed now legal—why not? That said, this was all around the best weed I ever smoked. Even though it didn’t start off with a laugh phase. Not a fan of skunk. And this is a purple skunk AFAIC. But still. Best. Weed. Ever. If you just want to chill and feel good.
1 person found this helpful
October 18, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
This strain was very mild which I really like. The downside for me was the feelings it induced, made me cry every time I smoked it. It's happy or healing and we don't get to choose LOL. This was definitely a healing.
1 person found this helpful
6 days ago
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This indica-dominant hybrid is the result of a cross between Sherb and Red Pop, two of the most popular strains in the world. Devils Drip inherits the best qualities of both parents, delivering a powerful high that is both relaxing and euphoric. The smell of Devil’s Drip is dominantly fruit flavors with nutty undertones. According to this info there is no way this strain is 60% sativa 40%indica nooo way perhaps is the opposite 60% indica 40% sativa more or so... please double check leafly and have a bless day
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Devil's Drip strain genetics

Strain parent
Frp
Red Pop
parent
Devil's Drip
DD
Devil's Drip