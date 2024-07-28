This indica-dominant hybrid is the result of a cross between Sherb and Red Pop, two of the most popular strains in the world. Devils Drip inherits the best qualities of both parents, delivering a powerful high that is both relaxing and euphoric. The smell of Devil’s Drip is dominantly fruit flavors with nutty undertones. According to this info there is no way this strain is 60% sativa 40%indica nooo way perhaps is the opposite 60% indica 40% sativa more or so... please double check leafly and have a bless day