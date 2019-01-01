Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
A powerful indica-dominant strain, Dick Cheese crosses Moby Dick with Big Buddha Cheese. Its aroma is spicy, musky, and loud, while the flavor is spicy and thick. This strain is noted for its heavy-hitting high that comes on quickly and lingers for hours. Give this indica a shot next time you’re ready to end your day and hit the couch.