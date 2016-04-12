stock photo similar to Ghost Train Haze
SativaTHC 19%CBG 2%

Ghost Train Haze

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Ghost Train Haze

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ghost Train Haze strain effects

Reported by 1250 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Ghost Train Haze strain flavors

Loading...

Citrus

Loading...

Lime

Loading...

Sage

Ghost Train Haze strain helps with

  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    26% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    19% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Ghost Train Haze products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Ghost Train Haze near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Ghost Train Haze strain reviews1,250

April 12, 2016
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Just smoked 1/2 half of a joint of Ghost Train Haze, and it's definitely got me thinking. I'm thinking that I have a new favorite Sativa strain to pass on to you and my close friends. I say "close" friends because I'm stashing some of it for the "special" times when I want to smoke a very strong Sativa that will pull off the "Stun-Gun" effect on my head while I sit there and think deep thoughts. It will leave you with the look of a child who just saw Santa Claus, or perhaps you'll look like the Village Idiot...all depends on the individual and his psyche at time of consumption. The buds are super-dense for a Sativa, and in this crop, the flowers are circular in shape, approx. 1"-3" in diameter, with a light green color with a dusty coating that will set off sparks when fire is applied. Nice, like the 4th of July! If you get an opportunity to try Ghost Train Haze, don't pass it up. Strong, eyeball popping Sativa varieties are hard to come by...Ghost Train Haze fits that bill very nicely. 5 Stars for the Ghost Train Haze!
538 people found this helpful
January 9, 2016
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Dear green crack, I'm leaving you. Because, I never imagined I would, but I found someone better, for me. ...my soul mate. Ghost train haze is everything you had to offer and more. Don't worry though, I'll be back because this dream, this haze, is something most people just wouldn't understand. And the ghost whispers you off to sleep. Without having to have your granddaddy get the purple hammer out. Love. Me. Love you. P.s. Scary idea: crack haze!
504 people found this helpful
May 9, 2014
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
I just received this weed as a late birthday present and it had me rolling on the floor and laughing. My depression was totally gone and i couldn't stop coming up with ideas. this is now my favorite strain of all time. - 10*/10* - smooth smoke - great taste - low smell - hits fast and hard! - lasts a good 2-2.5 hours - totally functional - good party strain
325 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Ghost Train Haze strain genetics

Ghost Train Haze grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain, good for growing in warm climates.

  • Prefers moderate amounts of fertilizer
  • May express fruity or diesel-smelling phenotypes
  • Trains well as a multi-branched plant or with sea of green (SOG) operations
  • 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors
  • Average yield falls between 25-30 grams per plant

Photos of Ghost Train Haze

Show all