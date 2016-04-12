Just smoked 1/2 half of a joint of Ghost Train Haze, and it's definitely got me thinking. I'm thinking that I have a new favorite Sativa strain to pass on to you and my close friends. I say "close" friends because I'm stashing some of it for the "special" times when I want to smoke a very strong Sativa that will pull off the "Stun-Gun" effect on my head while I sit there and think deep thoughts. It will leave you with the look of a child who just saw Santa Claus, or perhaps you'll look like the Village Idiot...all depends on the individual and his psyche at time of consumption. The buds are super-dense for a Sativa, and in this crop, the flowers are circular in shape, approx. 1"-3" in diameter, with a light green color with a dusty coating that will set off sparks when fire is applied. Nice, like the 4th of July! If you get an opportunity to try Ghost Train Haze, don't pass it up. Strong, eyeball popping Sativa varieties are hard to come by...Ghost Train Haze fits that bill very nicely. 5 Stars for the Ghost Train Haze!