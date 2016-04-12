stock photo similar to Ghost Train Haze
SativaTHC 19%CBG 2%
Ghost Train Haze
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more.
Ghost Train Haze strain effects
Ghost Train Haze strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
- 19% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Ghost Train Haze strain reviews1,250
J........8
April 12, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
P........h
January 9, 2016
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I........6
May 9, 2014
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Ghost Train Haze strain genetics
Ghost Train Haze grow information
Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12
Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain, good for growing in warm climates.
- Prefers moderate amounts of fertilizer
- May express fruity or diesel-smelling phenotypes
- Trains well as a multi-branched plant or with sea of green (SOG) operations
- 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors
- Average yield falls between 25-30 grams per plant