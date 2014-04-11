We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Reviews
17
mountain.rasta
Member since 2017
i never would try it but the budtender at monami in bcn recommended it to me and she ia one of the moat experienced i've ever know!!!! this is absolutley amazing cannabis! smells and tastes like tonic, crazy topical fruit ans motivates to really well. perfect for a wake and bake! thanks again
This strain is very good for pain and inflammation. I personally enjoyed adding small amounts of this flower to my blunts just to raise the CBD content in the smoke. The comedown high is extremely powerful and easy to fall asleep on. I would expect that if there was only 10 strains in the world, thi...