Dieseltonic reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dieseltonic.

Reviews

17

Avatar for mountain.rasta
Member since 2017
i never would try it but the budtender at monami in bcn recommended it to me and she ia one of the moat experienced i've ever know!!!! this is absolutley amazing cannabis! smells and tastes like tonic, crazy topical fruit ans motivates to really well. perfect for a wake and bake! thanks again
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for amilano420
Member since 2017
This strain is very good for pain and inflammation. I personally enjoyed adding small amounts of this flower to my blunts just to raise the CBD content in the smoke. The comedown high is extremely powerful and easy to fall asleep on. I would expect that if there was only 10 strains in the world, thi...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for 13Murphy74
Member since 2015
Great to get things dun numb
Avatar for AHR207
Member since 2015
Piney shatter with notes of melon.
Avatar for Gillagon
Member since 2016
Got me outta no where it did😮
Avatar for supauglycat
Member since 2015
Great strain Keeps you uplifted and creative Although the graph doesn't show that it's a strong stuff, this guy will explode you
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative