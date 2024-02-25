Dionysus reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dionysus.
Dionysus strain effects
Dionysus strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Dionysus reviews
C........1
February 25, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
made me want to fold my laundry and go for a walk, felt happy and energetic but not anxious
m........8
Today
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This strain checked all of the boxes I was looking to achieve for my brain and body. 👍👍 I'm going to try to get seeds.