Dior reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dior.
Dior strain effects
Dior strain flavors
Dior strain helps with
- 54% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
s........y
May 3, 2024
Creative
Tingly
It’s a luxurious high for sure.
j........z
January 15, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Definitely just snuck into my top 5 . Maybe even top 3. Amazing all I got to say
M........4
December 6, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Wow, I'm at a lost of words. Very excellent, never seen nugg structure like this..
b........l
November 23, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Good all around high, nice mix of body an and head high. Great for anxiety, will chill you out with a few hits. Great strain!
r........4
September 22, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Tingly
one of the best strains I have tried in 2023. Hands down the best flavor from bud i tasted in a while. Would recommend to experienced smokers as the strain is on the potent side.
s........y
October 20, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Dense and keify. Pretty potent strain. Strong nose and diesel taste.
c........6
October 19, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Dry eyes
Great high. Uplifting gets me moving.
n........1
May 22, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
My delivery guy had to stay the night. Knocked him lit