Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dior.

Dior strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Creative

Dior strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    54% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Cramps
    18% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression

May 3, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Tingly
It’s a luxurious high for sure.
4 people found this helpful
January 15, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Definitely just snuck into my top 5 . Maybe even top 3. Amazing all I got to say
3 people found this helpful
December 6, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Wow, I'm at a lost of words. Very excellent, never seen nugg structure like this..
2 people found this helpful
November 23, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Good all around high, nice mix of body an and head high. Great for anxiety, will chill you out with a few hits. Great strain!
2 people found this helpful
September 22, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Tingly
one of the best strains I have tried in 2023. Hands down the best flavor from bud i tasted in a while. Would recommend to experienced smokers as the strain is on the potent side.
2 people found this helpful
October 20, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
Loading...Uplifted
Dense and keify. Pretty potent strain. Strong nose and diesel taste.
2 people found this helpful
October 19, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Dry eyes
Great high. Uplifting gets me moving.
2 people found this helpful
May 22, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
My delivery guy had to stay the night. Knocked him lit
1 person found this helpful

