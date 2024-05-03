Hybrid

Dior

Dior is a luxurious hybrid cannabis train made from a genetic cross between (Gelato 41 x OG) x Headlights, bred by Fountainhead Seeds. Dior buds are fit for a department store, with robust, deep violet buds highlighted with green and neon orange hairs—all under a bedazzling of calyxes. Dior leads with classic Gelato flavors of pastry diesel, paired with the earthen berry of its Northern Lights heritage, and makes a great accessory to any activity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dior, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dior strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Creative

Dior strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    54% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Cramps
    18% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
Dior strain reviews11

May 3, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Tingly
It’s a luxurious high for sure.
4 people found this helpful
January 15, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Definitely just snuck into my top 5 . Maybe even top 3. Amazing all I got to say
3 people found this helpful
December 6, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Wow, I'm at a lost of words. Very excellent, never seen nugg structure like this..
2 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight