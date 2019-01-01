Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
From Archive Seed Bank, Dirt Nap is a cross between Ghost OG and Do-Si-Dos. It takes on Ghost OG’s aroma and tranquilizing high, and the Do-Si-Dos genetics add a sweet flavor while increasing resin production and bud size. Dirt Nap is a great strain for consumer seeking a sedative high that helps manage pain and anxiety.