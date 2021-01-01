Buy Dirty Buntz near you
Leafly's shopping promise
Here's what to expect when you order online:
These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup
Compare prices on Dirty Buntz nugs near you
Similar to Dirty Buntz
out of stock
out of stock
out of stock
out of stock
out of stock
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Dirty Buntz reviewsNo Reviews
Dirty Buntz terpenes
The most abundant terpene in Dirty Buntz is limonene, followed by myrcene and caryophyllene.
Dominant terpene
Other terpenesMyrcene(herbal)Caryophyllene(pepper)