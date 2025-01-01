Dirty Gak is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gak and (Dirty Z x OZ Kush). This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a well-balanced combination of effects and characteristics. Dirty Gak is cherished for its unique and pungent aroma that combines earthy, skunky, and citrusy notes. With a THC content averaging around 18%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a moderate and uplifting high. Leafly customers report that Dirty Gak's effects include feeling euphoric, energetic, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dirty Gak when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Dirty Gak features flavors that encompass a blend of earthiness, skunkiness, and a hint of citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its uplifting and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Dirty Gak typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an affordable and accessible choice for cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Dirty Gak, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.